Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,209,000 after acquiring an additional 32,570 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 135,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 46,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.03. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

