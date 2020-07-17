Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 10,227 Shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.19% of Manitex International worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,025,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,021 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 99,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitex International alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MNTX. ValuEngine lowered Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Manitex International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Manitex International stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. Manitex International Inc has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $91.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Manitex International Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitex International Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.