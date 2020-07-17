Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 4.19% of Otelco worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Otelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

NASDAQ OTEL opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. Otelco Inc has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $15.13.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 43.37%.

Otelco Profile

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

