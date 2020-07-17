Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 277.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Shopify by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Shopify by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $805.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $746.21.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $959.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of -827.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,074.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $870.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.90.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.