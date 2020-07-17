Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,905,411,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,312,000 after purchasing an additional 866,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,876,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,403 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,992,000 after acquiring an additional 317,198 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

NYSE:CLX opened at $225.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $232.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.50.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $1,620,592.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,173.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,533.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

