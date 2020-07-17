Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $1.34 Million in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,957. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $169.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.59. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

