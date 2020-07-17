Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,584 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 876,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 497,934 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,957,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 221,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 112,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $25.64 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a P/E ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $88,416.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 30,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $726,020.98. Following the transaction, the president now owns 49,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,022.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,609 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLDN. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sidoti began coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

