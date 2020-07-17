Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day moving average of $119.35. The company has a market cap of $218.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

