Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 636,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $2,398,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 208,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,168,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Chevron stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.79.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

