Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,253,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $119.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Barclays downgraded United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. CSFB reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

