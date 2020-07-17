Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,644 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus dropped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

