Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 360.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,570,000 after purchasing an additional 289,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 987,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,245,000 after purchasing an additional 151,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $268.16 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $278.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.62 and a 200-day moving average of $232.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.57.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total value of $1,332,976.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,025.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total value of $937,765.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $724,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

