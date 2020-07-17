Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 4.15% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000.

Shares of XOUT stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82.

