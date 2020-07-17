Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 73.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Atlassian by 92.6% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $163.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.94.

TEAM opened at $175.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.56. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.51, a PEG ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.02. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $198.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

