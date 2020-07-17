Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,707 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,223,000 after purchasing an additional 347,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,296,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,311,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,000 shares of company stock worth $23,180,200. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $55.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.64.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

