Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,830,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,300,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in DexCom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,578,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $424,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 102,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,017,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DexCom by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after purchasing an additional 199,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.86.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total value of $607,408.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,968.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $487,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,400,620.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,292 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $417.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $446.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.01.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.