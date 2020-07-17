Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,082,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares during the period.

FDL opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

