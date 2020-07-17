Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,802,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.