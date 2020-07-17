Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Realty Income by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

O stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

