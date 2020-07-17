Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 5,950 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 41,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

