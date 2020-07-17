Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 2,770 Shares of InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 2.24% of InterGroup worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of InterGroup from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of INTG opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. InterGroup Corp has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter. InterGroup had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intergroup purchased 1,040 shares of InterGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,672. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 69.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

