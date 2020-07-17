Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 2,573 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

