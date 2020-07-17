Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 171,394 Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 765.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,394 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of Cronos Group worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRON shares. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Cronos Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $13.52 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 1.89.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,705.97% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

