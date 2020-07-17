Wedbush Increases D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $66.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $57.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.12.

DHI opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 7.8% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 104,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 12.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

