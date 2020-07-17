Wedbush Increases D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $66.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $57.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.12.
DHI opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25.
In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 7.8% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 104,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 12.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About D. R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
