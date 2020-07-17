WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.6325 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. WEC Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 67.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

WEC opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.86. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

