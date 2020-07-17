Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Stock Price Down 0%

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC) shares dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.95 and last traded at $79.95, approximately 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,548% from the average daily volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.95.

The stock has a market cap of $69.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average is $96.97.

Get Webco Industries alerts:

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter.

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Webco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.