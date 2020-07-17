Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 12,512 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,512 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 4.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $80,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $196.55 on Friday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $375.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.66.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

