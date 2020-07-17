Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,040 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $35.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

