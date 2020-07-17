Waverton Investment Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $187.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.