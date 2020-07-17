Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 209 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,207 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $230.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.