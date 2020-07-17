Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 20.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $106.79 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.91. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

