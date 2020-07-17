Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Raymond James

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of WRE opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.89% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

