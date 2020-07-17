Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after buying an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

XOM stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

