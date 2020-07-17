Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Takes Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,996,454,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

DUK stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

