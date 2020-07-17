Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Takes $304,000 Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,000,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,269 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,830,000 after purchasing an additional 118,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,995,000 after purchasing an additional 44,511 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra reduced their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

