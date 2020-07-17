Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 4,227 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Facebook by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,859,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.10.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $46,823.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $240.28 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $684.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

