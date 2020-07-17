Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Purchases New Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of AMTD opened at $38.60 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.