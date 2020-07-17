Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Purchases New Holdings in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,106,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 133.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Orange by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Orange by 12.9% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

ORAN opened at $12.39 on Friday. Orange SA has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

