Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,505 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,936,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.