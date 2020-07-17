Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.72.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

