Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Makes New $351,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $88.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

