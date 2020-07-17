Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Makes New $102,000 Investment in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2,800.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUV opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

