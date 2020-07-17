Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Invests $75,000 in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 163,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

ET opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.