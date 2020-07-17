Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Invests $346,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,881 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Target by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 128,186 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

