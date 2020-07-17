Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Invests $246,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 62,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 414.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -240.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.