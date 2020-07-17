Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Invests $224,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $14,912,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,345,000 after acquiring an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after buying an additional 1,023,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,885,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,296,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock opened at $138.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.72.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

