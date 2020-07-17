Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Invests $221,000 in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $104.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.11. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

