Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Invests $210,000 in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after purchasing an additional 459,388 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,975,000 after acquiring an additional 892,983 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,340,000 after acquiring an additional 403,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.