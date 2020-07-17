Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1,752.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,659 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.6% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

