Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Increases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 397.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V opened at $196.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.66.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

